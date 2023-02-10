Polylink Polyme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore, down 19.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore in December 2022 down 19.36% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 98.96% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 68.83% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.