Polylink Polyme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore, down 19.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polylink Polymers (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore in December 2022 down 19.36% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 98.96% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 68.83% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

Polylink Polymers (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.93 11.35 13.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.93 11.35 13.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.83 8.57 9.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 0.42 0.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.65 0.64 0.57
Depreciation 0.23 0.23 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.46 1.59 2.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.10 0.46
Other Income 0.03 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.00 0.56
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.02 0.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.02 0.52
Tax 0.00 0.05 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.07 0.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.07 0.38
Equity Share Capital 11.06 11.06 11.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.03 0.17
Diluted EPS -- -0.03 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.03 0.17
Diluted EPS -- -0.03 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
