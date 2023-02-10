English
    Polylink Polyme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore, down 19.36% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polylink Polymers (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore in December 2022 down 19.36% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 98.96% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 68.83% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

    Polylink Polymers (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.9311.3513.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.9311.3513.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.838.579.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.230.420.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.640.57
    Depreciation0.230.230.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.461.592.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.100.46
    Other Income0.030.100.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.000.56
    Interest0.010.020.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.01-0.020.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.01-0.020.52
    Tax0.000.050.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.070.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.070.38
    Equity Share Capital11.0611.0611.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.030.17
    Diluted EPS---0.030.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.030.17
    Diluted EPS---0.030.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited