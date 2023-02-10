Polylink Polyme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore, down 19.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore in December 2022 down 19.36% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 98.96% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 68.83% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

Polylink Polyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.

Polylink Polyme shares closed at 22.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.12% returns over the last 6 months and -30.05% over the last 12 months.