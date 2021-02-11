Polylink Polyme Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore, down 0.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore in December 2020 down 0.25% from Rs. 11.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 down 35.14% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020 down 25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2019.

Polylink Polyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2019.

Polylink Polyme shares closed at 10.90 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)