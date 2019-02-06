Polylink Polyme Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.02 crore, up 32.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.02 crore in December 2018 up 32.77% from Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 44.94% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 down 29.35% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2017.

Polylink Polyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2017.

Polylink Polyme shares closed at 18.45 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given 14.95% returns over the last 6 months and -25.90% over the last 12 months.