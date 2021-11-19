Polycon Intl Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore, up 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore in September 2021 up 4.3% from Rs. 7.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 33.65% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021 up 4.3% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2020.

Polycon Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2020.

Polycon Intl shares closed at 13.09 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)