Polycon Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore, down 36.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycon International are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore in March 2023 down 36.9% from Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 129.99% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 38.68% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.
Polycon Intl shares closed at 17.44 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 74.40% over the last 12 months.
|Polycon International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.25
|6.51
|8.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.25
|6.51
|8.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.81
|3.65
|3.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.30
|-0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.35
|0.24
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.62
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.27
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.43
|1.37
|2.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|0.06
|0.70
|Other Income
|-0.42
|0.44
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|0.49
|0.75
|Interest
|0.37
|0.47
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.07
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|5.44
|5.44
|5.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited