Polycon Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore, down 36.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore in March 2023 down 36.9% from Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 129.99% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 38.68% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

Polycon Intl shares closed at 17.44 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 74.40% over the last 12 months.