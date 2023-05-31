English
    Polycon Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore, down 36.9% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycon International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore in March 2023 down 36.9% from Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 129.99% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 38.68% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

    Polycon Intl shares closed at 17.44 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 74.40% over the last 12 months.

    Polycon International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.256.518.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.256.518.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.813.653.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.30-0.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.350.240.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.620.79
    Depreciation0.260.270.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.431.372.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.820.060.70
    Other Income-0.420.440.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.490.75
    Interest0.370.470.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.030.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.030.07
    Tax0.05--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.030.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.030.07
    Equity Share Capital5.445.445.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.050.14
    Diluted EPS-0.040.050.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.050.14
    Diluted EPS-0.040.050.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am