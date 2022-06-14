Polycon Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore, up 18.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore in March 2022 up 18.6% from Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 238.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.

Polycon Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Polycon Intl shares closed at 10.50 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)