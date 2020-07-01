Polycon Intl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.68 crore, down 10.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.68 crore in March 2020 down 10.28% from Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 1373.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020 up 21.62% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2019.

Polycon Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

Polycon Intl shares closed at 5.64 on March 05, 2020 (BSE)