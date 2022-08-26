Polycon Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore, up 16.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore in June 2022 up 16.86% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 640.28% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022 down 15.48% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

Polycon Intl shares closed at 8.90 on August 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.08% returns over the last 6 months