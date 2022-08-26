 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polycon Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore, up 16.86% Y-o-Y

Aug 26, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycon International are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore in June 2022 up 16.86% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 640.28% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022 down 15.48% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

Polycon Intl shares closed at 8.90 on August 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.08% returns over the last 6 months

Polycon International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.83 8.32 6.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.83 8.32 6.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.07 3.74 2.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.32 -0.05 0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.09 0.20 0.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.72 0.79 0.83
Depreciation 0.28 0.31 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.92 2.64 1.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.43 0.70 0.52
Other Income 0.00 0.05 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.43 0.75 0.53
Interest 0.55 0.68 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 0.07 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 0.07 0.02
Tax 0.03 0.01 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 0.07 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 0.07 0.03
Equity Share Capital 5.44 5.44 5.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 0.14 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.32 0.14 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 0.14 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.32 0.14 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

