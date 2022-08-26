Polycon Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore, up 16.86% Y-o-Y
August 26, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycon International are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore in June 2022 up 16.86% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 640.28% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022 down 15.48% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.
Polycon Intl shares closed at 8.90 on August 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.08% returns over the last 6 months
|Polycon International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.83
|8.32
|6.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.83
|8.32
|6.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.07
|3.74
|2.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.32
|-0.05
|0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|0.20
|0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.79
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.31
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.92
|2.64
|1.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|0.70
|0.52
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|0.75
|0.53
|Interest
|0.55
|0.68
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.07
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.07
|0.02
|Tax
|0.03
|0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.07
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.07
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|5.44
|5.44
|5.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|0.14
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|0.14
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|0.14
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|0.14
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited