Polycon Intl Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.27 crore, down 19.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.27 crore in June 2020 down 19.75% from Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020 up 877.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2020 down 1.2% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2019.

Polycon Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2019.

Polycon Intl shares closed at 5.36 on July 17, 2020 (BSE)