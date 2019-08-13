Polycon Intl Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.81 crore, down 21.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.81 crore in June 2019 down 21.05% from Rs. 9.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 98.3% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2019 down 1.19% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2018.

Polycon Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2018.

Polycon Intl shares closed at 9.20 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)