Polycon Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore, down 15.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore in December 2022 down 15.76% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 364.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 1.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.