    Polycon Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore, down 15.76% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycon International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore in December 2022 down 15.76% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 364.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 1.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

    Polycon International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.516.627.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.516.627.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.653.774.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.300.250.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.24-0.94-1.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.710.78
    Depreciation0.270.290.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.371.881.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.680.39
    Other Income0.440.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.490.690.40
    Interest0.470.470.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.21-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.21-0.01
    Tax-----0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.210.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.210.01
    Equity Share Capital5.445.445.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.440.01
    Diluted EPS0.050.440.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.440.01
    Diluted EPS0.050.440.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited