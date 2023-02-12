Polycon Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore, down 15.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore in December 2022 down 15.76% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 364.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 1.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Polycon Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Polycon Intl shares closed at 14.35 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.99% returns over the last 6 months