Polycon Intl Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore in December 2021 up 12.82% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 84.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021 down 8.54% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020.

Polycon Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

Polycon Intl shares closed at 14.00 on February 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 112.12% returns over the last 6 months and 218.91% over the last 12 months.