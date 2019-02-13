Polycon Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore, up 14.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore in December 2018 up 14.67% from Rs. 8.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 69% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2018 up 20.9% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.

Polycon Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2017.

Polycon Intl shares closed at 9.20 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)