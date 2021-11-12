Polychem Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, up 70.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in September 2021 up 70.06% from Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021 up 271.07% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021 up 228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

Polychem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.51 in September 2020.

Polychem shares closed at 502.45 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 9.56% over the last 12 months.