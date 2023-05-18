Polychem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.03 crore, down 4.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.03 crore in March 2023 down 4.43% from Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 85.7% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 down 75.91% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2022.

Polychem EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 87.11 in March 2022.

Polychem shares closed at 1,234.65 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.77% returns over the last 6 months and 131.62% over the last 12 months.