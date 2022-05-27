Polychem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.35 crore, up 84.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.35 crore in March 2022 up 84.25% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2022 up 11454.19% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2022 up 3866.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Polychem EPS has increased to Rs. 87.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2021.

Polychem shares closed at 529.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)