Polychem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore, down 12.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore in June 2023 down 12.11% from Rs. 10.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2023 up 61.1% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2023 up 91.21% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2022.

Polychem EPS has increased to Rs. 30.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.62 in June 2022.

Polychem shares closed at 1,627.95 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 98.29% returns over the last 6 months and 162.57% over the last 12 months.