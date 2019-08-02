Polychem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, up 34.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in June 2019 up 34.79% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2019 up 1028.02% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2019 up 777.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

Polychem EPS has increased to Rs. 13.65 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2018.

Polychem shares closed at 299.00 on July 31, 2019 (BSE)