Polychem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, up 84.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in December 2022 up 84.46% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 412.32% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2022 up 697.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.