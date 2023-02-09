 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polychem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, up 84.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polychem are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in December 2022 up 84.46% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 412.32% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2022 up 697.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

Polychem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.47 9.38 4.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.47 9.38 4.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.26 5.44 3.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.22 -0.09 -0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.89 0.84 0.71
Depreciation 0.14 0.10 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.69 2.35 1.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.72 0.73 -0.57
Other Income 0.23 0.51 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.95 1.24 -0.47
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.94 1.23 -0.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.94 1.23 -0.48
Tax 0.44 0.25 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.49 0.98 -0.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.49 0.98 -0.48
Equity Share Capital 0.40 0.40 0.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.90 24.14 -11.81
Diluted EPS 36.90 24.14 -11.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.90 24.14 -11.81
Diluted EPS 36.90 24.14 -11.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
