Polychem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, up 84.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in December 2022 up 84.46% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 412.32% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2022 up 697.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

Polychem EPS has increased to Rs. 36.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.81 in December 2021.

Polychem shares closed at 814.55 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.27% returns over the last 6 months and -5.94% over the last 12 months.