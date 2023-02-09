English
    Polychem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, up 84.46% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polychem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in December 2022 up 84.46% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 412.32% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2022 up 697.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

    Polychem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.479.384.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.479.384.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.265.443.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.22-0.09-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.890.840.71
    Depreciation0.140.100.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.692.351.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.720.73-0.57
    Other Income0.230.510.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.951.24-0.47
    Interest0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.941.23-0.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.941.23-0.48
    Tax0.440.25-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.490.98-0.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.490.98-0.48
    Equity Share Capital0.400.400.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.9024.14-11.81
    Diluted EPS36.9024.14-11.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.9024.14-11.81
    Diluted EPS36.9024.14-11.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited