Polychem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore, up 62.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore in September 2022 up 62.03% from Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2022 up 2033.42% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2022 up 2705.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Polychem EPS has increased to Rs. 71.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.70 in September 2021.

Polychem shares closed at 919.00 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 72.40% returns over the last 6 months and 83.80% over the last 12 months.