    Polychem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore, up 62.03% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polychem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore in September 2022 up 62.03% from Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2022 up 2033.42% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2022 up 2705.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

    Polychem EPS has increased to Rs. 71.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.70 in September 2021.

    Polychem shares closed at 919.00 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 72.40% returns over the last 6 months and 83.80% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.3614.108.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.3614.108.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.445.472.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.542.512.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.110.100.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.531.671.52
    Depreciation0.160.150.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.843.112.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.971.08-0.70
    Other Income3.820.070.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.791.15-0.36
    Interest0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.771.13-0.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.771.13-0.37
    Tax0.250.050.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.521.09-0.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.521.09-0.37
    Minority Interest-1.63-0.150.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.890.93-0.15
    Equity Share Capital0.400.400.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS71.4423.08-3.70
    Diluted EPS71.4423.08-3.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS71.4423.08-3.70
    Diluted EPS71.4423.08-3.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:44 pm