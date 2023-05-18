English
    Polychem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore, up 0.16% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polychem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore in March 2023 up 0.16% from Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2023 up 168.13% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2023 up 214.63% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

    Polychem EPS has increased to Rs. 37.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.80 in March 2022.

    Polychem shares closed at 1,234.65 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.77% returns over the last 6 months and 131.62% over the last 12 months.

    Polychem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.1312.3811.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.1312.3811.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.234.293.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.802.382.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.00-0.160.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.851.581.66
    Depreciation0.260.190.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.392.142.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.591.970.59
    Other Income1.720.380.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.322.350.65
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.302.330.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.302.330.64
    Tax0.130.44-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.161.880.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.161.880.72
    Minority Interest-0.67-0.34-0.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.491.550.56
    Equity Share Capital0.400.400.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.0038.3513.80
    Diluted EPS37.0038.3513.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.0038.3513.80
    Diluted EPS37.0038.3513.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 04:53 pm