Polychem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore, up 0.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore in March 2023 up 0.16% from Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2023 up 168.13% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2023 up 214.63% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

Polychem EPS has increased to Rs. 37.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.80 in March 2022.

Polychem shares closed at 1,234.65 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.77% returns over the last 6 months and 131.62% over the last 12 months.