Polychem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.12 crore, up 22.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.12 crore in March 2022 up 22.71% from Rs. 9.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 up 32.9% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2021.

Polychem EPS has increased to Rs. 13.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.38 in March 2021.

Polychem shares closed at 529.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)