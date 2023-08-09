Polychem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore, down 2.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore in June 2023 down 2.66% from Rs. 14.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2023 up 71.77% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2023 up 93.85% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022.

Polychem EPS has increased to Rs. 39.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.08 in June 2022.

Polychem shares closed at 1,627.95 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 98.29% returns over the last 6 months and 162.57% over the last 12 months.