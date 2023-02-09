Polychem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore, up 41.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore in December 2022 up 41.35% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 976.91% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2022 up 876.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.