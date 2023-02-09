English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Polychem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore, up 41.35% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polychem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore in December 2022 up 41.35% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 976.91% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2022 up 876.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Polychem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.3813.368.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.3813.368.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.295.443.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.382.543.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.16-0.11-0.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.581.531.44
    Depreciation0.190.160.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.142.841.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.970.97-0.07
    Other Income0.383.820.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.354.790.09
    Interest0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.334.770.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.334.770.07
    Tax0.440.25-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.884.520.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.884.520.08
    Minority Interest-0.34-1.63-0.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.552.89-0.18
    Equity Share Capital0.400.400.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.3571.444.37
    Diluted EPS38.3571.444.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.3571.444.37
    Diluted EPS38.3571.444.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited