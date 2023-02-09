Polychem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore, up 41.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore in December 2022 up 41.35% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 976.91% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2022 up 876.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Polychem EPS has increased to Rs. 38.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in December 2021.

Polychem shares closed at 814.55 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.27% returns over the last 6 months and -5.94% over the last 12 months.