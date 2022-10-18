 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polycab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,260.48 crore, up 9.04% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,260.48 crore in September 2022 up 9.04% from Rs. 2,990.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.74 crore in September 2022 up 32.7% from Rs. 198.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 412.21 crore in September 2022 up 30.87% from Rs. 314.98 crore in September 2021.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 17.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.27 in September 2021.

Polycab shares closed at 2,618.80 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months and 5.34% over the last 12 months.

Polycab India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,260.48 2,698.79 2,990.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,260.48 2,698.79 2,990.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,143.81 2,079.98 2,097.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 123.95 142.15 140.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 120.71 -216.09 75.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 111.20 106.71 101.96
Depreciation 50.57 49.34 49.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 16.77 19.39 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 330.02 264.80 285.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 363.44 252.52 239.79
Other Income -1.81 44.27 25.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 361.64 296.78 265.52
Interest 13.40 7.99 4.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 348.24 288.79 260.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 348.24 288.79 260.95
Tax 85.49 70.39 62.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 262.74 218.40 198.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 262.74 218.40 198.00
Equity Share Capital 149.65 149.61 149.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.56 14.61 13.27
Diluted EPS 17.50 14.56 13.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.56 14.61 13.27
Diluted EPS 17.50 14.56 13.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:00 pm
