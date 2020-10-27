172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|polycab-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2094-96-crore-down-6-47-y-o-y-6024331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:50 PM IST
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polycab Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,094.96 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,094.96 crore in September 2020 down 6.47% from Rs. 2,239.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.09 crore in September 2020 up 10.37% from Rs. 192.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.98 crore in September 2020 up 17.12% from Rs. 279.18 crore in September 2019.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 14.24 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.94 in September 2019.

Polycab shares closed at 957.30 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 35.10% returns over the last 6 months and 15.70% over the last 12 months.

Polycab India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,094.96992.222,239.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,094.96992.222,239.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,346.51512.911,582.35
Purchase of Traded Goods173.5341.64113.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.35146.31-132.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost86.5279.4591.61
Depreciation42.2441.9339.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses--3.1713.99
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses224.81152.87304.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax254.7113.95227.31
Other Income30.0334.3012.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax284.7448.25240.06
Interest8.8813.3112.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax275.8634.94227.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax275.8634.94227.73
Tax63.76-77.3335.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities212.09112.28192.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period212.09112.28192.16
Equity Share Capital148.98148.93148.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.247.5412.94
Diluted EPS14.187.5212.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.247.5412.94
Diluted EPS14.187.5212.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Cables - Power & Others #Earnings First-Cut #Polycab #Polycab India #Results

