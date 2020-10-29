Polycab Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,094.96 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,094.96 crore in September 2020 down 6.47% from Rs. 2,239.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.09 crore in September 2020 up 10.37% from Rs. 192.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.98 crore in September 2020 up 17.12% from Rs. 279.18 crore in September 2019.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 14.24 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.94 in September 2019.

Polycab shares closed at 936.60 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 32.91% returns over the last 6 months and 13.47% over the last 12 months.