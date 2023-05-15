Polycab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,287.41 crore, up 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,287.41 crore in March 2023 up 9.19% from Rs. 3,926.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 432.84 crore in March 2023 up 35.18% from Rs. 320.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 654.28 crore in March 2023 up 35.31% from Rs. 483.53 crore in March 2022.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 28.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.44 in March 2022.

Polycab shares closed at 3,388.95 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.73% returns over the last 6 months and 39.37% over the last 12 months.