    Polycab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,287.41 crore, up 9.19% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,287.41 crore in March 2023 up 9.19% from Rs. 3,926.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 432.84 crore in March 2023 up 35.18% from Rs. 320.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 654.28 crore in March 2023 up 35.31% from Rs. 483.53 crore in March 2022.

    Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 28.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.44 in March 2022.

    Polycab shares closed at 3,388.95 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.73% returns over the last 6 months and 39.37% over the last 12 months.

    Polycab India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,287.413,664.903,926.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,287.413,664.903,926.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,908.532,611.822,848.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods116.0974.12115.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks153.241.1770.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost115.47109.48101.21
    Depreciation51.7350.7448.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses24.1263.4116.52
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses369.69309.97307.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax548.53444.18417.84
    Other Income54.0239.6117.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax602.55483.79434.98
    Interest26.538.1412.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax576.02475.65422.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax576.02475.65422.95
    Tax143.17118.05102.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities432.84357.60320.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period432.84357.60320.20
    Equity Share Capital149.77149.71149.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.9123.8921.44
    Diluted EPS28.8323.8121.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.9123.8921.44
    Diluted EPS28.8323.8121.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

