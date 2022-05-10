 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polycab Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,926.59 crore, up 35.31% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,926.59 crore in March 2022 up 35.31% from Rs. 2,901.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 320.20 crore in March 2022 up 21.82% from Rs. 262.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 483.53 crore in March 2022 up 17.11% from Rs. 412.89 crore in March 2021.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 21.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.63 in March 2021.

Polycab shares closed at 2,437.90 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

Polycab India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,926.59 3,341.45 2,901.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,926.59 3,341.45 2,901.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,848.53 2,545.31 2,001.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 115.13 223.90 178.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 70.83 -198.07 -51.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 101.21 99.46 96.40
Depreciation 48.55 49.89 45.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 16.52 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 307.99 315.20 286.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 417.84 305.77 344.77
Other Income 17.14 21.35 22.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 434.98 327.12 367.47
Interest 12.03 7.45 12.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 422.95 319.67 354.69
Exceptional Items -- 124.33 --
P/L Before Tax 422.95 444.00 354.69
Tax 102.75 105.99 91.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 320.20 338.01 262.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 320.20 338.01 262.84
Equity Share Capital 149.44 149.39 149.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.44 22.63 17.63
Diluted EPS 21.35 22.60 17.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.44 22.63 17.63
Diluted EPS 21.35 22.60 17.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
