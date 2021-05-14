Polycab Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,901.94 crore, up 36.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,901.94 crore in March 2021 up 36.64% from Rs. 2,123.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.84 crore in March 2021 up 19.95% from Rs. 219.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 412.89 crore in March 2021 up 19.94% from Rs. 344.24 crore in March 2020.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 17.63 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.73 in March 2020.

Polycab shares closed at 1,543.70 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.55% returns over the last 6 months and 117.53% over the last 12 months.