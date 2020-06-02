App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polycab Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,123.78 crore, down 12.64% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,123.78 crore in March 2020 down 12.64% from Rs. 2,431.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.13 crore in March 2020 up 61.77% from Rs. 135.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.24 crore in March 2020 up 32.03% from Rs. 260.72 crore in March 2019.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 14.73 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.59 in March 2019.

Polycab shares closed at 713.35 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.78% returns over the last 6 months and 17.35% over the last 12 months.

Polycab India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,123.782,503.472,431.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,123.782,503.472,431.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,362.671,634.741,483.10
Purchase of Traded Goods89.80100.8288.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.4015.47192.22
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost88.6490.5863.41
Depreciation41.7440.2233.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses18.5037.60--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses314.03291.95379.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax255.80292.10190.67
Other Income46.690.5836.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax302.50292.67226.80
Interest15.478.1026.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax287.03284.58200.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax287.03284.58200.75
Tax67.9068.4265.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities219.13216.16135.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period219.13216.16135.46
Equity Share Capital148.88148.83141.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----2,707.74
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.7314.559.59
Diluted EPS14.6314.509.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.7314.559.59
Diluted EPS14.6314.509.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

 

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:35 am

#Cables - Power & Others #Earnings First-Cut #Polycab #Polycab India #Results

Repatriation flights on June 2: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

PM Modi Speech LIVE |World looking for trusted, reliable partner, India has potential, says PM Modi

Cash-starved Karnataka receives major relief from liquor sale: Report

