Polycab Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,123.78 crore, down 12.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,123.78 crore in March 2020 down 12.64% from Rs. 2,431.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.13 crore in March 2020 up 61.77% from Rs. 135.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.24 crore in March 2020 up 32.03% from Rs. 260.72 crore in March 2019.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 14.73 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.59 in March 2019.

Polycab shares closed at 713.35 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.78% returns over the last 6 months and 17.35% over the last 12 months.