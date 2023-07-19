English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Polycab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,849.00 crore, up 42.62% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,849.00 crore in June 2023 up 42.62% from Rs. 2,698.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.47 crore in June 2023 up 84.73% from Rs. 218.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 609.50 crore in June 2023 up 76.09% from Rs. 346.12 crore in June 2022.

    Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 26.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.61 in June 2022.

    Polycab shares closed at 4,128.15 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.92% returns over the last 6 months and 91.71% over the last 12 months.

    Polycab India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,849.004,287.412,698.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,849.004,287.412,698.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,823.342,908.532,079.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods114.14116.09142.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-132.97153.24-216.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost130.23115.47106.71
    Depreciation55.3751.7349.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses26.2024.1219.39
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses343.07369.69264.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax489.61548.53252.52
    Other Income64.5254.0244.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax554.13602.55296.78
    Interest23.6826.537.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax530.45576.02288.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax530.45576.02288.79
    Tax126.98143.1770.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities403.47432.84218.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period403.47432.84218.40
    Equity Share Capital149.87149.77149.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.9428.9114.61
    Diluted EPS26.8528.8314.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.9428.9114.61
    Diluted EPS26.8528.8314.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cables - Power & Others #Earnings First-Cut #Polycab #Polycab India #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!