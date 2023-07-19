Polycab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,849.00 crore, up 42.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,849.00 crore in June 2023 up 42.62% from Rs. 2,698.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.47 crore in June 2023 up 84.73% from Rs. 218.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 609.50 crore in June 2023 up 76.09% from Rs. 346.12 crore in June 2022.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 26.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.61 in June 2022.

Polycab shares closed at 4,128.15 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.92% returns over the last 6 months and 91.71% over the last 12 months.