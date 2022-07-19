Polycab Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,698.79 crore, up 46.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,698.79 crore in June 2022 up 46.7% from Rs. 1,839.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.40 crore in June 2022 up 190.98% from Rs. 75.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.12 crore in June 2022 up 123.32% from Rs. 154.99 crore in June 2021.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 14.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.03 in June 2021.

Polycab shares closed at 2,153.30 on July 18, 2022 (NSE)