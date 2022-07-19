English
    Polycab Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,698.79 crore, up 46.7% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,698.79 crore in June 2022 up 46.7% from Rs. 1,839.65 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.40 crore in June 2022 up 190.98% from Rs. 75.06 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.12 crore in June 2022 up 123.32% from Rs. 154.99 crore in June 2021.

    Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 14.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.03 in June 2021.

    Polycab shares closed at 2,153.30 on July 18, 2022 (NSE)

    Polycab India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,698.793,926.591,839.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,698.793,926.591,839.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,079.982,848.531,684.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods142.15115.13120.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-216.0970.83-416.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost106.71101.2192.21
    Depreciation49.3448.5548.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--16.527.84
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses284.19307.99222.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax252.52417.8480.03
    Other Income44.2717.1426.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax296.78434.98106.32
    Interest7.9912.039.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax288.79422.9596.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax288.79422.9596.94
    Tax70.39102.7521.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities218.40320.2075.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period218.40320.2075.06
    Equity Share Capital149.61149.44149.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.6121.445.03
    Diluted EPS14.5621.355.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.6121.445.03
    Diluted EPS14.5621.355.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2022 06:00 pm
