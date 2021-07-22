MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Polycab Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,839.65 crore, up 85.41% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,839.65 crore in June 2021 up 85.41% from Rs. 992.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.06 crore in June 2021 down 33.15% from Rs. 112.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.99 crore in June 2021 up 71.87% from Rs. 90.18 crore in June 2020.

Polycab EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.54 in June 2020.

Close

Polycab shares closed at 1,990.60 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.62% returns over the last 6 months and 136.24% over the last 12 months.

Polycab India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,839.652,901.94992.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,839.652,901.94992.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,684.762,001.19512.91
Purchase of Traded Goods120.48178.6441.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-416.51-51.07146.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost92.2196.4079.45
Depreciation48.6745.4241.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses7.84--3.17
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses222.18286.59152.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.03344.7713.95
Other Income26.2822.7034.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.32367.4748.25
Interest9.3812.7913.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.94354.6934.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax96.94354.6934.94
Tax21.8891.85-77.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.06262.84112.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.06262.84112.28
Equity Share Capital149.16149.12148.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.0317.637.54
Diluted EPS5.0117.567.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.0317.637.54
Diluted EPS5.0117.567.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Cables - Power & Others #Earnings First-Cut #Polycab #Polycab India #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 12:00 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.