Polycab Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,839.65 crore, up 85.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,839.65 crore in June 2021 up 85.41% from Rs. 992.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.06 crore in June 2021 down 33.15% from Rs. 112.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.99 crore in June 2021 up 71.87% from Rs. 90.18 crore in June 2020.

Polycab EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.54 in June 2020.

Polycab shares closed at 1,990.60 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.62% returns over the last 6 months and 136.24% over the last 12 months.