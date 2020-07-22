App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polycab Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 992.22 crore, down 48.36% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

Net Sales at Rs 992.22 crore in June 2020 down 48.36% from Rs. 1,921.47 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.28 crore in June 2020 down 15.9% from Rs. 133.51 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.18 crore in June 2020 down 64.52% from Rs. 254.14 crore in June 2019.

Polycab EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.54 in June 2020 from Rs. 9.06 in June 2019.

Polycab shares closed at 849.65 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.53% returns over the last 6 months and 42.06% over the last 12 months.

Polycab India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations992.222,123.781,921.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations992.222,123.781,921.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials512.911,362.671,316.24
Purchase of Traded Goods41.6489.80101.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks146.31-47.40-72.84
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost79.4588.6490.89
Depreciation41.9341.7438.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses3.1718.50--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses152.87314.03283.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.95255.80164.35
Other Income34.3046.6951.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.25302.50216.13
Interest13.3115.4712.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.94287.03204.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax34.94287.03204.12
Tax-77.3367.9070.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.28219.13133.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.28219.13133.51
Equity Share Capital148.93148.88148.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----3,182.30
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.5414.739.06
Diluted EPS7.5214.639.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.5414.739.06
Diluted EPS7.5214.639.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am

