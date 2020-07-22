Polycab Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 992.22 crore, down 48.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 992.22 crore in June 2020 down 48.36% from Rs. 1,921.47 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.28 crore in June 2020 down 15.9% from Rs. 133.51 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.18 crore in June 2020 down 64.52% from Rs. 254.14 crore in June 2019.

Polycab EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.54 in June 2020 from Rs. 9.06 in June 2019.

Polycab shares closed at 849.65 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.53% returns over the last 6 months and 42.06% over the last 12 months.