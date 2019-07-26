Polycab Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,921.47 crore, up 14.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,921.47 crore in June 2019 up 14.52% from Rs. 1,677.91 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.51 crore in June 2019 up 67.23% from Rs. 79.83 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.14 crore in June 2019 up 30.6% from Rs. 194.59 crore in June 2018.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 9.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.65 in June 2018.

Polycab shares closed at 587.90 on July 25, 2019 (NSE)