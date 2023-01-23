English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Polycab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,664.90 crore, up 9.68% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polycab India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,664.90 crore in December 2022 up 9.68% from Rs. 3,341.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 357.60 crore in December 2022 up 5.79% from Rs. 338.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 534.53 crore in December 2022 up 41.78% from Rs. 377.01 crore in December 2021.

    Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 23.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.63 in December 2021.

    Polycab shares closed at 2,761.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.57% returns over the last 6 months and 2.98% over the last 12 months.

    Polycab India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,664.903,260.483,341.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,664.903,260.483,341.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,611.822,143.812,545.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods74.12123.95223.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.17120.71-198.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost109.48111.2099.46
    Depreciation50.7450.5749.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses63.4116.77--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses309.97330.02315.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax444.18363.44305.77
    Other Income39.61-1.8121.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax483.79361.64327.12
    Interest8.1413.407.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax475.65348.24319.67
    Exceptional Items----124.33
    P/L Before Tax475.65348.24444.00
    Tax118.0585.49105.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities357.60262.74338.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period357.60262.74338.01
    Equity Share Capital149.71149.65149.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.8917.5622.63
    Diluted EPS23.8117.5022.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.8917.5622.63
    Diluted EPS23.8117.5022.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cables - Power & Others #Earnings First-Cut #Polycab #Polycab India #Results
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am