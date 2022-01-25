Polycab Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,341.45 crore, up 21.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,341.45 crore in December 2021 up 21.63% from Rs. 2,747.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 338.01 crore in December 2021 up 38.46% from Rs. 244.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 377.01 crore in December 2021 down 0.93% from Rs. 380.55 crore in December 2020.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 22.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.38 in December 2020.

Polycab shares closed at 2,463.40 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.55% returns over the last 6 months and 103.34% over the last 12 months.