Polycab Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,503.47 crore, up 25.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,503.47 crore in December 2019 up 25.54% from Rs. 1,994.09 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 216.16 crore in December 2019 up 11.61% from Rs. 193.68 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 332.89 crore in December 2019 down 3.2% from Rs. 343.88 crore in December 2018.

Polycab EPS has increased to Rs. 14.55 in December 2019 from Rs. 13.72 in December 2018.

Polycab shares closed at 994.30 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 66.24% returns over the last 6 months