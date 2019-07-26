App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polycab Q1 net profit up 75.6%

The wires and cables segment saw a 7.8 percent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 1,637.4 crore in Q1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Electrical goods company Polycab posted a 75.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 135.2 crore.

The company saw a 16.4 percent YoY increase in its total income to Rs 1,984.8 crore in Q1.

The wires and cables segment saw a 7.8 percent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 1,637.4 crore in Q1. Fast moving electrical goods saw a 62 percent YoY jump in revenue to Rs 240 crore in the first quarter.

Polycab said that its net cash increased to Rs 667.6 crore at the end of Q1.  Their operating cash flow stood at Rs 366.3 crore.

The company's scrip closed at Rs 588.20, down 0.05 percent from previous day's close on BSE.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 07:41 pm

tags #Business #Results

