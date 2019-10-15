Polycab India Q2 PAT seen up 24.5% YoY to Rs. 160 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Engineering sector. The brokerage house expects Polycab India to report net profit at Rs. 160 crore up 24.5% year-on-year (up 18.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,035 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 39 percent Y-o-Y (up 38 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.