    Polycab India: A worthy buy for the long haul

    A market leader in the wires and cables segment, the company is well positioned to emerge as an industry leader in the consumer durables market 

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    October 20, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST
    Polycab India | CMP: Rs 2,767 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the firm reported a net profit of Rs 268 crore for the July-September period, a jump of 37.3 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago, boosted by robust volume growth in its core cables and wires business. Its revenue increased 10.8 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 3,332.3 crore for the three-month period, according to a regulatory filing. Revenue from the wires and cables unit saw an increase of 13 percent to Rs 2,925.9 crore.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Growth led by Cables & Wires business Expected to cross revenue guidance of 20 percent for FY23 Margin range of 11-13 percent expected to be maintained Capex plan of Rs 400 crore for FY23 Stock is within the touching distance of its all-time high Polycab India Ltd, a leading wires & cables manufacturer, continues to post healthy numbers quarter after quarter. The business remains on track to deliver another robust year as the management expects its H2FY23 performance to be better than H1. Polycab India...

