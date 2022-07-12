Polycab India: A compelling growth story

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Consumer durables manufacturer Polycab ended FY22 on a very impressive note, recording its highest top line ever in the March quarter. The company continues to maintain market leadership in the wires & cables (W&C) business, and it is gradually gaining foothold in the consumer durables market. Polycab India result snapshot (image) Polycab reported a top-line growth of ~35% YoY, driven mainly by the strong performance of the W&C business. However, operating margins declined to 12 percent (down 170 bps YoY) on...